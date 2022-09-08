A New Hampshire man was shot and killed by a York County (Maine) Sheriff's Office deputy Wednesday night in Waterboro, Maine.
The shooting occurred around 6:45 p.m. when deputies went to a home on Rosemont Avenue for a reported disturbance.
Sheriff William King said Deputy Levi Johnson shot 30-year-old Tyler Woodburn of Newmarket, N.H., when Woodburn started to struggle as deputies tried to take him into custody. Woodburn was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Maine Attorney General's Office is investigating the shooting. A spokesperson did not respond to requests for additional details Thursday morning.
Johnson is on administrative leave, which is standard protocol when deadly force is used.
A section of Rosemont Avenue was closed Wednesday night while police investigated. Rosemont Avenue is near Lake Arrowhead in North Waterboro, Maine.
