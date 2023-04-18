Four people were found shot to death in rural Maine on Tuesday, and three motorists were wounded by gunfire on a nearby stretch of highway in a series of related incidents for which a single "person of interest" has been detained, Maine State Police said.
The investigation began in late morning when the bodies of four people were discovered inside a home in the small town of Bowdoin, shortly before reports surfaced of several cars being fired on along Interstate 295 in Yarmouth, about 25 miles to the south, police said.
A search of a wooded area near the highway led to the arrest of one "person of interest," state police officials said. Police said investigators had determined that the slayings of four people found in Bowdoin and the highway shootings "are connected," but authorities declined to say how they were linked.
A stretch of I-295 near Yarmouth, about 12 miles north of Portland, was shut down while police searched for a suspect. Authorities said there was no further threat to the public once they had detained the individual described only as a person of interest.
No further official details about the circumstances or motive behind the shootings in Bowdoin or Yarmouth was immediately available.
The four people fatally shot were not identified, and no information about their age or genders was released. Local media reported that one of the wounded motorists was listed in critical condition and one in serious condition. Police said at least one of the victims was undergoing surgery.
Russia's quest to sabotage Ukrainian forces' internet access by targeting the Starlink satellite operations that billionaire Elon Musk has provided to Kyiv since the war's earliest days appears to be more advanced than previously known, according to a classified U.S. intelligence report obta…
Federal authorities charged four Americans on Tuesday with roles in a malign campaign pushing pro-Kremlin propaganda in Florida and Missouri - expanding a previous case that charged a Russian operative with running illegal influence agents within the United States.
The Eastern tiger salamander had lived in the mid-Atlantic region since the ice ages: Its presence can be traced back 14,000 years along Virginia’s coastal plains, and 400,000 years in the Blue Ridge Mountains.
The Eastern tiger salamander had lived in the mid-Atlantic region since the ice ages: Its presence can be traced back 14,000 years along Virginia's coastal plains, and 400,000 years in the Blue Ridge Mountains.
At a GOP retreat in Tennessee last weekend, New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu repeated his message that the GOP needs to improve its messaging to increase its appeal to more independent voters. And, he told attendees, he took that message to the leadership of Fox News, too.