Four people were found shot to death in rural Maine on Tuesday, and three motorists were wounded by gunfire on a nearby stretch of highway in a series of related incidents for which a single "person of interest" has been detained, Maine State Police said.

The investigation began in late morning when the bodies of four people were discovered inside a home in the small town of Bowdoin, shortly before reports surfaced of several cars being fired on along Interstate 295 in Yarmouth, about 25 miles to the south, police said.