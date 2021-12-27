A man is dead after multiple people were shot in broad daylight in the Boston neighborhood of Roxbury Monday afternoon, according to Boston police.
The shooting incident happened along Schuyler Street around 2:30 p.m. Police responded to the street near Franklin Park and found three people suffering from gunshot wounds: one man who was pronounced dead at the scene, and two women were transported to local hospitals.
“Our preliminary investigation shows that this looks like an isolated incident,” Police Deputy Superintendent James Miller told reporters at the scene. “There’s no concern for the neighborhood at this point.”
Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins said the shooting “appears possibly to be a domestic incident.”
“We want to encourage people if there are concerns that you have, you can always call the Boston police about your safety or the District Attorney’s Office,” Rollins said. “We will do everything in our power to help the police with their investigation.
“The people in this community who deserve to be able to be in their homes without shootings happen, we’re going to be providing services and treatment to them as well,” the DA added.
Former city councilor and mayoral candidate Tito Jackson said his neighbors are rattled.
“There’s blood on the ground right now,” he said. “It’s very discouraging. It makes you angry this would happen right in front of your house. This shouldn’t happen on a Monday after Christmas and on the second day of Kwanzaa.”
Jackson said lives could be saved, however, due to the “quick response” on police and Boston EMTs.
Police said if anyone has any information about the incident, they should contact the Boston Police Homicide Unit at 617-343-4470. People can anonymously leave tips at 1-800-494-TIPS.