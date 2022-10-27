US-NEWS-MASS-GAMING-COMMISSION-ON-SCHEDULE-1-MLV.jpg

Encore Boston Harbor as seen from the MBTA Commuter Rail's Newburyport/Rockport Line heading into Boston on Oct. 16. 

 Chris Van Buskirk/MassLive

Massachusetts gaming regulators are eyeing a return to in-person public meetings as they juggle the rollout of sports betting and continued oversight of the state’s gaming entities, officials said Thursday morning.

At a virtual meeting, Massachusetts Gaming Commission Executive Director Karen Wells said regulators asked the Charles River Media Group to outfit the public meeting room at the commission’s Boston office. Meetings will still be streamed to YouTube and the commission’s website.