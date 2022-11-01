A Massachusetts middle school closed Tuesday after a staff member found a threatening school shooting message on a school bathroom wall.
North Attleborough Superintendent John Antonucci reported that a threatening message was found at North Attleborough Middle School just after 7 a.m. Tuesday by a staff member.
The message reportedly contained language threatening a shooting at the school.
North Attleborough district and school officials, in conjunction with the North Attleborough Police Department, made the decision to cancel school at North Attleborough Middle School on Tuesday as a precaution.
Students had not yet arrived at the building for the day when officials decided to close school for the day. School buses were re-routed as parents were notified.
Classes continued on schedule at other schools in the district, officials stated.
School officials immediately contacted the North Attleborough police and an investigation into the threatening message is ongoing.
Twitter Inc will charge $8 a month for its Blue service, which includes its sought-after “verified” badge, new boss Elon Musk said on Tuesday as he seeks to boost subscriptions and make the social media network less reliant on ads.
People who were incarcerated as children in New Hampshire are set to receive notice in the coming days about the process to collect a piece of a settlement fund for survivors of abuse in juvenile detention facilities.
WASHINGTON — U.S. job openings unexpectedly rose in September, suggesting demand for labor remained strong, tempering financial market expectations that the Federal Reserve would dial back its aggressive interest rate increases in December.
The Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to block Sen. Lindsey Graham from having to testify before a grand jury in a criminal investigation of Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss in the state of Georgia, handing a setback to a prominent ally of the former president.
PANAMA CITY — Latin America’s first renewable-powered, trash-trapping wheel whisks away garbage floating down one of Panama’s most important but heavily polluted rivers before it spills into the Pacific Ocean, thanks to an initiative by a local environmental group.