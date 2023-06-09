The Blue Line will be free, parking just $2, the East Boston Ferry won’t cost you and tolls will be reduced for everyone living with the upcoming traffic-jamming closure of the Sumner Tunnel in Boston.
The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) is rolling out “mitigation options” while the Sumner Tunnel closes from July 5 to Aug. 31.
In a news release, Mass. Gov. Maura Healey’s transportation bosses apologized for what will be a major inconvenience for many. They also summed it up by suggesting those in the area “leave your car at home” and “explore transit options.”
Those options include the Blue Line in both directions being free; MBTA parking lots and garages on the Blue Line being reduced to $2 a day; and, the East Boston ferry being free.
Also, discounted tolls will be provided for the Tobin Bridge and Ted Williams Tunnel for “those registered in the Resident Discount Program,” the MBTA said.
The MBTA is calling these “preliminary measures,” as residents absorb the fallout from the tunnel closure.
“The Sumner Tunnel Restoration Project is a crucial investment in transportation infrastructure in the Commonwealth, and we are working hard to provide as many mitigation measures as possible to those impacted,” said Mass. Transportation Secretary and CEO Gina Fiandaca in a statement.
MBTA General Manager Phillip Eng said they have been looking to reduce travel times on the Blue Line “in anticipation of this project.” And they can handle the added capacity.
