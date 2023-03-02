A former RMV manager and a driving school owner have been charged by the U.S. Attorney’s Office with giving passing test scores to people who had failed permit and driver’s license tests at the Brockton (Mass.) RMV.

Mia Cox-Johnson, 43, of Brockton, a former manager at the RMV service center in Brockton, was charged with two counts of extortion under color of official right and one count of conspiring to commit extortion.