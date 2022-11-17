Workers at seven Starbucks stores in Massachusetts were on strike Thursday, saying that the company is not bargaining in good-faith despite employee pleas to improve working conditions.

The strike is part of a national trend among over 100 Starbucks stores. Workers have called the walkout the “Red Cup Rebellion,” as it coincided with Starbucks’ “Red Cup Day,” when stores handed out red, reusable cups to customers who order qualifying drinks.