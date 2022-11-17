Workers at seven Starbucks stores in Massachusetts were on strike Thursday, saying that the company is not bargaining in good-faith despite employee pleas to improve working conditions.
The strike is part of a national trend among over 100 Starbucks stores. Workers have called the walkout the “Red Cup Rebellion,” as it coincided with Starbucks’ “Red Cup Day,” when stores handed out red, reusable cups to customers who order qualifying drinks.
“One of the ways Starbucks makes their billions is by exploiting our labor, especially on days like their famous Red Cup Day,” Willow Montana, the shift leader of the unionized Starbucks at Cleveland Circle in Boston, said in a statement. The Cleveland Circle Starbucks is one of the seven Starbucks stores across Massachusetts that went on strike. Workers claim they have not had a single contract bargaining session since they won their union vote in April.
Starbucks did not immediately respond to MassLive’s request for comment.
“If the company won’t bargain in good faith, why should we come to work where we are understaffed, underpaid and overworked?” Montana said.
Starbucks workers at a unionized Brookline, Mass., store are also on strike, claiming that the corporation is purposely understaffing them in retaliation for unionizing. Currently, the store has about 20 employees, most of whom are Boston University students who are only available to work weekends or late at night, said Taylor Dickerson, a Starbucks barista and union organizer.
At the unionized Starbucks Allston Continuum store, where the staff is smaller compared to neighboring stores, the understaffing is taking a toll on the employee’s mental health, workers said.
“Often we are left with three to four people on a shift and we’re all working two-to-three-people jobs,” said Beck Green, a barista at the Allston Continuum store. “It’s creating a very uncomfortable, very stressful work environment.”
Currently, the store’s 12 employees are having difficulty keeping up with the high volume of customers coming in. The worker shortage at the store has resulted in longer mobile order wait times. Green said sometimes orders can take up to 30 to 40 minutes to be completed.
Green said that the constant stress has left some of the workers physically sick. This week, Green claimed to have seen two of their baristas crying in the bathroom due to the stressful workload.
Many of the part-time workers at the Allston Continuum store are forced to work full-time shifts to meet Starbucks’ hours of operation, according to Green, who said Starbucks will not allow the store to modify its hours to accommodate its small staff.
“Starbucks corporate has often changed our hours without our say-so,” Green said.
