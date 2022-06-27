Massachusetts State Police over the weekend cracked down on people who bought fireworks in other states and then brought them into the state, where fireworks possession is illegal.
Troopers from the Department’s Division of Investigative Services and Firearms and Explosives Investigation Unit on Friday evening stopped several motor vehicles with people who had purchased fireworks in another state and carried them into Massachusetts.
Seven people were issued summons to appear in court to face charges of illegal possession of fireworks. Troopers also seized about 425 items, many containing large volumes of multiple shots, with a total value of about $8,000. Among the items seized were aerial shells, cakes, large rockets, fountains, sparklers and Roman candles.
Then on Saturday, troopers again stopped several motor vehicles with fireworks. Troopers issued six summonses and seized 654 items, many containing large volumes of individual shots, with a total value of more than $10,000.
Among the items seized were aerial shells, cakes, fountains, bottle rockets, large rockets, Roman candles, sparklers and 34 packs of firecrackers containing a total of 17,337 individual firecrackers.
On Sunday, troopers issued summonses to five people illegally in possession of fireworks in Massachusetts, and seized 501 items worth more than $10,000 in total. As in the previous two operations, seized items included cakes, fountains aerial shells, bottle rockets and Roman candles.
“The Department of Fire Services and the State Police urge Massachusetts residents to enjoy fireworks at permitted events, such as those held by many cities and towns and the annual Boston fireworks show on the state’s Charles River Esplanade,” officials said in a statement.
Massachusetts fire departments reported more than 900 fires related to illegal fireworks between 2012 and 2021.
In addition to the 43 fire service injuries and $2.1 million in damages attributed to these fires caused by illegal fireworks, Massachusetts medical facilities reported 31 severe burn injuries extending to 5% or more of the victims’ bodies.
KYIV — Western nations on Monday pledged unwavering support for Ukraine in the war with Russia, including more sanctions on Moscow and air-defense systems, as Russian forces closed in on the last big city still held by Ukrainian troops in eastern Luhansk province.
Battles over abortion shifted to state courts on Monday after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the constitutional right to the procedure nationwide, as a judge blocked a statewide ban in Louisiana and clinics sued to obtain similar relief in Kentucky and Idaho.
DUBAI — Qatar will host indirect talks between Iran and the United States in coming days, Iranian media reported on Monday, amid a push by the European Union to break a months-long impasse in negotiations to reinstate a 2015 nuclear pact.
BRUSSELS — NATO will boost the number of troops on high alert by more than sevenfold to over 300,000, its secretary-general said on Monday, as allies prepared to adopt a new strategy describing Moscow as a direct threat four months into the Ukraine war.
WASHINGTON — The House of Representatives Jan. 6 select committee will hold a hearing on Tuesday to consider recently obtained evidence on the 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol, the panel said, presenting its sixth hearing sooner than expected.