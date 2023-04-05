Several elementary school students in Orange, Mass., were brought to the hospital on Tuesday after they ate a pepper gum product that burned their mouth and esophagus, according to officials.
Some kids that didn’t eat the gum suffered eye irritation because they rubbed their eyes after touching the gum.
A total of six children from Dexter Park School were transported to the hospital by ambulances, while other students were transported to the hospital by their parents. Several other students were evaluated by paramedics at the school.
A student had purchased the gum online, and offered the gum to classmates during recess.
“The product contained levels of pepper, which, when some students ingested it, caused digestive issues, including burning in the mouth and esophagus,” Orange Superintendent Elizabeth Teahan-Zielinski wrote to the school community.
“Additionally, students who accepted the product but did not ingest it suffered immediate skin reactions, including eye irritation, if they rubbed their eyes after touching it,” the superintendent added.
