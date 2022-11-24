A sheriff’s deputy in Florida, who had just turned 23 years old and had served less than a year in law enforcement, was fatally struck by a suspected drunk driver from Massachusetts on Tuesday evening.
The incident occurred about 8:45 p.m. on Nov. 22 when Deputy Christopher Taylor was conducting a traffic stop outside of his vehicle on I-75 in Punta Gorda, Florida — located north of Fort Myers — according to Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell.
While speaking with the driver of a stopped car, another vehicle “traveling at a high rate of speed” struck Taylor’s patrol car which in turn then hit Taylor, Prummell said. Taylor was then transported to a local hospital where he died of his injuries, the sheriff added.
Officers placed 30-year-old Cassandra Smith under arrest on suspicion of drunk driving and she was transported to the Charlotte County Jail. Florida’s Fox 4 News identified Smith as being from Lakeville, Mass..
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office said that Smith was driving a Jeep which veered across three lanes and into the shoulder of the highway before striking Taylor’s vehicle.
Smith is facing charges of DUI manslaughter and, according to Prummell, this is Smith’s second arrest for drunk driving, having previously finished her probation in August.
