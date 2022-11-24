A sheriff’s deputy in Florida, who had just turned 23 years old and had served less than a year in law enforcement, was fatally struck by a suspected drunk driver from Massachusetts on Tuesday evening.

The incident occurred about 8:45 p.m. on Nov. 22 when Deputy Christopher Taylor was conducting a traffic stop outside of his vehicle on I-75 in Punta Gorda, Florida — located north of Fort Myers — according to Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell.