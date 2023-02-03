US-NEWS-MASS-CHILDREN-KILLED-YB

A woman drops off a stuffed animal at a makeshift memorial in front of 47 Summer Street on Jan. 26 in Duxbury, Mass. On Tuesday, Lindsay Clancy, 32, strangled her three children and then attempted suicide at the home.

 Matt Stone/Boston Herald/TNS

BOSTON — The meds that Duxbury, Mass., mother Lindsay Clancy was taking were “absolutely staggering” giving her homicidal and suicidal “ideations” turning the labor nurse into a “zombie,” her defense lawyer told the Boston Herald Friday.

Kevin Reddington, no stranger to big cases, said he’s defending the South Shore 32-year-old who is accused of killing her three young children — yet, he says, she was “an incredible mother” caught in a “living hell.”