Workers lift boxes of rail baseplates as repairs take place during the Orange Line shutdown on Monday in Boston.

 Nancy Lane/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald

Days before the Massachusetts Bay Tranportation Authority’s Orange Line is slated to reopen to the public after a month-long shutdown for major repair work, officials at the agency said 82% of the work on the line is complete.

For the past 25 days, the public transit agency has put in place a sprawling shuttle bus network to replace the typical subway service for the 100,000 daily commuters while maintenance crews replace track, signals, train infrastructure and station upgrades. The Orange Line is scheduled to reopen on Monday, Sept. 19, and officials at the MBTA have repeatedly said they are on schedule.