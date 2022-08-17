Transit advocates and several politicians are pushing for a suspension of fares throughout the entire MBTA system during a 30-day Orange Line shutdown that begins Friday and has transportation brass advising people to avoid the Boston region.

Stacy Thompson, Livable Streets executive director, said the group is estimating that eliminating fares for a month would cost approximately $35 million, which is $2 million less than the T is paying for replacement shuttle bus service during the Orange and partial Green Line closures.