The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) is resuming Green and Orange line service through the tunnels below Boston’s Government Center Garage after the reinforcement of deteriorated support columns above.
“The MBTA’s team of structural engineers have determined it is safe for both Orange and Green Line train services to resume, effective immediately,” the transit agency announced Sunday evening.
Service through the tunnels below the Government Center Garage, which is in the process of being demolished, was halted on Thursday after discovery of “severely deteriorated” support columns which were part of the parking structure but pass through MBTA’s underground infrastructure.
“The Government Center Garage developer has installed the necessary supports to uphold the structure,” the T said.
The decision to resume service was made, “following a comprehensive inspection of the infrastructure by internal and third party engineers and safety experts, an intensive assessment of the repair work performed, and subsequent testing of trains in the tunnels.”
The developer, HYM Investment Group, said the deterioration stemmed from years of water damage.
Over the weekend, Orange Line service was suspended between Back Bay and North Station, and shuttle buses replaced Green Line service between Lechmere and Government Center stations.
KYIV — Western nations on Monday pledged unwavering support for Ukraine in the war with Russia, including more sanctions on Moscow and air-defense systems, as Russian forces closed in on the last big city still held by Ukrainian troops in eastern Luhansk province.
Battles over abortion shifted to state courts on Monday after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the constitutional right to the procedure nationwide, as a judge blocked a statewide ban in Louisiana and clinics sued to obtain similar relief in Kentucky and Idaho.
DUBAI — Qatar will host indirect talks between Iran and the United States in coming days, Iranian media reported on Monday, amid a push by the European Union to break a months-long impasse in negotiations to reinstate a 2015 nuclear pact.
BRUSSELS — NATO will boost the number of troops on high alert by more than sevenfold to over 300,000, its secretary-general said on Monday, as allies prepared to adopt a new strategy describing Moscow as a direct threat four months into the Ukraine war.
WASHINGTON — The House of Representatives Jan. 6 select committee will hold a hearing on Tuesday to consider recently obtained evidence on the 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol, the panel said, presenting its sixth hearing sooner than expected.