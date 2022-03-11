Most Maine counties are now considered low-risk for COVID-19 transmission and hospital burden, according to new federal data released on Thursday.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control updates its "community levels" data weekly, and looks at case counts, new hospital admissions and hospital capacity to determine how risky COVID-19 levels are by county. The settings are meant as guidelines to help people decide whether to take extra precautions, such as wearing a mask or avoiding crowds. Residents of low-risk counties are only advised to get vaccinated and get tested if they feel sick.
Two weeks ago, Maine was mostly considered "red" or high-risk, which means masks are recommended for everyone when indoors. But the case count data was still being skewed by the Maine CDC going through a massive backlog of cases from weeks ago, making case counts appear artificially high.
Since then, Maine CDC has cleared the backlog, and hospitalization metrics have improved.
Ten of Maine's 16 counties are now in the "green" category, including Cumberland, York, Penobscot, Androscoggin, Oxford, Franklin, Sagadahoc, Waldo, Hancock and Piscataquis. Five are in the moderate transmission, or "yellow" category, including Somerset, Lincoln, Washington, Knox and Kennebec counties. Residents of counties in the yellow category are advised to wear masks indoors if they are at high-risk of illness.
Aroostook County is the only county in Maine in the "red" category.
