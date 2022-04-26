ROWLEY, Mass. — A New Hampshire man charged with drunken driving and illegal firearm offenses was ordered held on $3,000 cash bail following his arraignment Monday in Newburyport (Mass.) District Court.
Joel Harrison, 28, of Hudson, N.H., was arrested Sunday about 7:30 p.m. after an officer spotted him cutting through the Agawam Diner parking lot from Route 133 to Route 1 south.
In addition to drunken driving, Harrison was charged with drugged driving, having an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, possessing a firearm without a license outside a home or business, possessing ammunition without a Firearm Identification Card (two counts), and improper storage of a firearm.
Harrison's parents were in the courtroom and alerted his attorney they would be posting bail Monday. He is due back in court June 17 for a pretrial heating. While awaiting trial, Harrison must stay out of trouble with the law, not drive without a license, and not possess any firearms or ammunition.
Rowley police officer Gavin Forni was patrolling Route 133 when he spotted a gray Ford Focus cutting through the Agawam Diner parking lot at a high rate of speed and continue onto Route 1 south.
Forni turned around and began following the Focus. He soon spotted the car, which had an expired inspection sticker, traveling north on Route 1 and drove behind the vehicle. He eventually pulled over Harrison at the TD Bank branch parking lot.
As Forni walked up to the car, he smelled alcohol and marijuana. Forni asked Harrison if he had anything to drink before getting behind the wheel and was told Harrison had two beers at a Georgetown pub.
Harrison agreed to a series of field sobriety tests but failed many of them. He also agreed to a blood-alcohol level test and blew .107, over the legal limit of .08, according to Forni's report.
Forni told Harrison he was to be charged with drunken driving. During a search of this car, Forni found a Kimber 1911 handgun with seven bullets inside. He also found open and empty containers of beer in the car and five marijuana joints on Harrison.
"It should be noted that Harrison does not possess a license to carry said firearm or ammunition," Forni wrote in his report.
