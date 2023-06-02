Peregrine falcon

Members of Mass Wildlife band peregrine chicks in Boston on Thursday.

 Nancy Lane/Boston Herald/TNS

Several peregrine falcon chicks briefly took up residence in a Boston lobby at 117 Huntington Avenue Thursday afternoon with a small crowd of awed onlookers before being sent back up to their parents atop the skyscraper.

“There were three babies in the nest up here,” said Andrew Vitz, a ornithologist with MassWildlife, before being cut off by the suddenly squawking, flapping chick in his hands. “This is one of the females. So we went up and brought them down, and as you can see, we’ve got a band on each of their legs so they can be identified.”