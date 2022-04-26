Police and federal authorities are investigating after reports that a plane was hit by a gunshot as it landed at Gardner Municipal Airport in Massachusetts on Monday.
As a flying instructor and student came in for a landing in their single-engine Cessna, they said they heard a “pop” and began to smell fuel, according to CBS Boston. After steering the plane to the ground, the pair found a hole in the fuel tank with fluid dripping from it.
Airline mechanics removed and inspected the tank, eventually finding a .22 caliber bullet, according to the network.
“It’s insane to be shooting a gun at random things and not a target or an animal -- it’s pure stupidity,” Dominic Scalera, owner of Gardner Aviation Services, told NBC Boston.
The Massachusetts State Police could not confirm the damage was caused by a bullet, the network said. The Worcester County District Attorney’s Office, Federal Aviation Administration and the Templeton Police Department are investigating the incident.
