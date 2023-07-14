The older brother of the 12-year-old boy shot and killed in the Boston neighborhood of Mattapan was arraigned Friday on gun charges in connection to the fatal shooting.

Walter Hendrick, 22, of Mattapan, was arraigned at municipal court in Dorchester on charges of improper storage and unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition. Hendrick was expected to post $2,500 bail and return to court on Sept. 6.