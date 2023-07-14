The older brother of the 12-year-old boy shot and killed in the Boston neighborhood of Mattapan was arraigned Friday on gun charges in connection to the fatal shooting.
Walter Hendrick, 22, of Mattapan, was arraigned at municipal court in Dorchester on charges of improper storage and unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition. Hendrick was expected to post $2,500 bail and return to court on Sept. 6.
Hendrick’s arrest was announced late Thursday, just hours after the 2:06 p.m. call that sent police to the horrifying scene where a 12-year-old boy was suffering from gunshot wounds inside 35 Fessenden St. in Mattapan.
The boy was rushed by ambulance to Boston Medical Center but pronounced dead there at 2:42 p.m., according to a police report filed with the court.
It was apartment two in the triple-decker where the alleged crime was purported to have happened, according to a reading of the charges by the clerk in the First Session Courtroom.
Another child, age 9, was also in the apartment at the time of the incident, according to a police report.
Hendrick hid behind a door in the holding area outside the courtroom, with the pool photographer only catching glimpses of his hair and the side of his face as his defense attorney spoke on his behalf.
The defense attorney asked for personal recognizance in this matter, saying that he is processing the grief of losing his brother and his family was in the courtroom to show support.
“They want him home. I think this is something Mr. Hendrick is going to need to process as well,” she said. “This is something the family will make sure he responds to.”
He’s expecting a child next month, he has a pending job, she added. He has no criminal record, according to both the defense and the prosecution.
