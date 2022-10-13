Two police officers in central Connecticut were killed and another wounded by a gunman who lured them to a residence with a fake 911 call and opened fire, state police said on Thursday, adding the suspect also died in the shootout which happened a day earlier.

Officers from the city of Bristol responded to a call at 10:30 p.m. Wednesday and were met by the suspect, Nicholas Brutcher, 34, outside of a residence where a domestic disturbance had been reported, Connecticut State Police said in a statement.