Michelle Wu addresses the room after she is sworn-in as Mayor, becoming the first woman and first person of color elected to the office, in Boston, Massachusetts, U.S., November 16, 2021. REUTERS/Faith Ninivaggi
Boston has a new mayor with the historic swearing-in of Michelle Wu, who takes office as the first elected woman and person of color to lead the city.
"City government is special," Wu said during a brief ceremony inside a packed council chambers at City Hall on Tuesday. "We are the level closest to the people, so we must do the big and small."
Wu, 36, takes over for a fellow Democrat — former acting Mayor Kim Janey — who was Boston's first woman and first Black resident to serve in, but who was not elected to, the top post.
The swearing-in means Wu will now face the daunting task of trying to make good on a slew of ambitious policy proposals that were the backbone of her campaign.
To push back against soaring housing costs that have forced some former residents out of the city, Wu has promised to pursue rent stabilization or rent control. The biggest hurdle to that proposal is the fact that Massachusetts voters narrowly approved a 1994 ballot question banning rent control statewide.
Another of Wu's top campaign promises is to create a "fare-free" public transit system. Wu has said the proposal would strengthen the city's economy, address climate change and help those who take the bus or subway to school or work.
Like the rent control pledge, Wu can't unilaterally do away with fares on the public transit system. Wu has said she would try to work with partners in state government to make each proposal a reality.
Wu, whose parents immigrated to the U.S. from Taiwan, grew up in Chicago and moved to Boston to attend Harvard University and Harvard Law School.
Wu, who has two small children, is Boston's third mayor this year.
"I know that Boston is in good hands and I am so proud to call you Madam mayor," Janey said moments before Wu was sworn in.