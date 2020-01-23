AUGUSTA, Maine — Drug overdose deaths in Maine are rising again, reversing a slight decline in 2018 and highlighting the continuing challenge Maine faces in combating an epidemic of opioid addiction.
A report Thursday from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner found that 277 Mainers lost their lives to drug overdoses in the first nine months of 2019. Although the data for the entire year is not yet available, the pace of deaths indicates that 369 overdoses will be recorded for the year, a 4% uptick from the 354 deaths in 2018.
Gordon Smith, who was appointed by Gov. Janet Mills to be the director of opioid response in Maine last February, said the latest numbers were disappointing and discouraging, especially after a 15% decline in overdose deaths from 2017 to 2018.
“It just seems to me in the state of Maine, we ought not to have almost 400 people dying a year, it just seems shameful, but we are doing all we can,” Smith said.
Nationally, overdose deaths rose by 9.6% from 2016 to 2017, according to the most recently available data from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In 2017, 47,600 people died from opioid-related overdoses, representing 67.8% of all overdose deaths in the nation.
Smith said his office has been working hard to address the drug crisis, but many of its efforts were not fully implemented until after the overdose reporting period ended in September. A new program that aims at prevention, including a new curriculum for all Maine public schools being created by the Department of Education, will be available in September of 2020.
Smith said he was optimistic the numbers for 2020 would be better. “They’ve got to be,” he said. Maine overdose deaths hit their highest level in 2017, with 417 deaths.
“I am concerned that the number of deaths resulting from overdoses remains high,” said Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey, whose office released the data, in a prepared statement. “The data in this report confirms how significant this crisis is. It will take dedication from elected officials, individuals, organizations, and communities across the state to get to the other side of this, and I am strongly supportive of the efforts underway to turn the tide.”
The vast majority of the deaths, a total of 246, were classified as accidental. There were 27 classified as suicides and four had an undetermined manner of death. Opioids were listed as a key factor in 84 percent of the deaths.