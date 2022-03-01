WASHINGTON -- Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Democrat Beto O'Rourke won their parties' gubernatorial nominations on Tuesday, as the state's first-in-the-nation primary contests kicked off the race to the Nov. 8 general election.
Abbott, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, easily turned back several right-wing challengers. He is favored to beat O'Rourke, who is seeking to become the first Democratic governor of Texas in nearly three decades.
Texas voters were also selecting their parties' nominees on Tuesday for the U.S. House of Representatives. The results could offer clues about the mood of American voters ahead of the November elections that will determine control Congress for the rest of President Joe Biden's four-year term.
Progressive Democrats scored a victory when Democratic socialist Greg Casar, an Austin city councilman, beat out fellow Democrat Eddie Rodriguez, a state representative.
Another liberal, Jessica Cisneros, was headed toward a run-off with incumbent Henry Cuellar, one of the House's most conservative Democrats. Both Casar and Cisneros campaigned alongside national progressive figures such as Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez.
Meanwhile, Republican state Attorney General Ken Paxton was headed to a May 24 runoff election against Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush, grandson of former President George H.W. Bush, after failing to capture 50% of the vote.
Paxton, who had Trump's support, remains under a 2015 indictment for securities fraud and also faces a federal corruption probe. He has denied any wrongdoing.
The election was the first test of new Republican-backed voting restrictions passed in response to Trump's false claims of election fraud in his 2020 loss to Biden.
There were no reports of major problems at polling places, following weeks in which several counties recorded large numbers of rejected mail-in ballots due to new identification requirements.
Texas Secretary of State John Scott said Harris County, home to one in six Texans, had informed his office that vote counting was delayed due to "damaged ballot sheets."
Midterm elections typically serve as a referendum on the sitting president, and Republicans are favored to win a majority in at least one of the two chambers of Congress that Democrats control by razor-thin margins. That would allow Republicans to block Biden's legislative agenda and launch investigations that could damage his administration.
