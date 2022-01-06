Russia and its allies sent troops to help quell protests in Kazakhstan that posed the biggest threat to the central Asian country’s leadership since it gained independence in 1991.
Dozens of anti-government protesters were killed by security forces and hundreds wounded, authorities said Thursday, after President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced an “anti-terrorist operation” to put down the demonstrations. He imposed a state of emergency nationwide and internet access was cut in much of the country.
Thousands of protesters had taken to the streets around the country in recent days, seizing government buildings and killing at least a dozen law-enforcement officials after fuel-price rises unleashed a wave of popular anger over falling living standards.
Sending what Russia and the handful of other members of the Collective Security Treaty Organization called “peacekeeping forces” was a dramatic move by the Kremlin-led bloc and the first time it intervened to shore up a longtime ally in the region in the face of public protests. There was no immediate word on the size of the deployment, which followed reports of Kazakh security forces surrendering to demonstrators and a late-night appeal from Tokayev.
Prices for uranium surged almost 8% amid the unrest in the world’s largest supplier of the nuclear fuel. Kazakh bonds and the tenge slipped. There was no sign of disruption to oil output, the central Asia’s country biggest export, however.
Kazakhstan’s central bank suspended operations of the nation’s banks and the stock exchange, according to spokesman Olzhas Ramazanov. For now, the halt is planned only for Thursday, he said. Tokayev ordered price controls on key fuels and banned exports of some farm products for 180 days to stem inflation, Interfax reported.
With the internet and other communications disrupted, it was difficult to get a clear picture of how successful the authorities’ overnight crackdown was in pushing back the demonstrators. Russia’s state-run Tass news agency published video of heavily armed troops in Almaty, the country’s former capital and largest city, firing automatic weapons.
Authorities had regained control of the airport there, but it and two others remained closed Thursday, state TV reported.
Neither the CSTO nor Tokayev’s government indicated what outside forces they blamed for the violence, which appeared to have started spontaneously.
Russia’s Foreign Ministry said Thursday that the unrest was “an attempt inspired from outside to violently undermine the security and integrity of the state with the use of organized and trained armed units.” It didn’t identify the outside forces, but a senior legislator blamed terrorist groups from Afghanistan and the Middle East. He didn’t provide any evidence for his claim.
The CSTO is dominated by Russia and also includes Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan.
The action marks the second major move by the Kremlin in as many years to shore up an ally facing upheaval. In 2020, President Vladimir Putin stepped in to back Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko’s crackdown on popular protests, which drew sanctions from the U.S. and its allies. The Russian leader now is involved in high-stakes negotiations with the U.S. and Europe over a simmering conflict regarding Ukraine.
Russia expects the Kazakh deployment to end quickly, according to a senior legislator.
“I think it will end in a few weeks, not months,” Leonid Kalashnikov, chairman of the committee in the State Duma responsible for relations with other ex-Soviet states, said in a telephone interview. “This mission will in large part determine the fate of the CSTO,” he said.
The Kremlin has regularly condemned street protests in former Soviet states, labeling them attempts by the West to use “color revolutions” to overthrow governments. But the Kazakh deployment is the first time the bloc has sent forces to help put down protests.
In Kazakhstan, the demonstrations started over the weekend in the west of the country over grievances about rising fuel prices but quickly spread nationwide. They attracted thousands and brought calls for longtime leader Nursultan Nazarbayev to give up the reins of power. Nazarbayev, 81, turned over the presidency to Tokayev in 2019 but retains substantial influence in the country’s repressive political system.
“The appeal to the CSTO means that Tokayev has lost control,” said Arkady Dubnov, a Moscow-based specialist on central Asia.
Seeking to defuse the crisis, Tokayev had earlier accepted his government’s resignation and removed several top security officials Wednesday. He also said he was taking over as head of the Security Council from Nazarbayev and pledged to stay in the capital “whatever happens.”
State Department spokesman Ned Price called Kazakhstan a “valued partner” and said the U.S. was following the situation closely.
“We condemn the acts of violence and destruction of property and call for restraint by both the authorities and protesters,” Price said in a statement Wednesday issued before the CSTO deployment was announced. “We urge all parties to find a peaceful resolution of the state of emergency.”
Like other countries, Kazakhstan has seen inflation soar and its wealth gap widen during the coronavirus pandemic. Consumer price growth jumped to 8.7% in November, exceeding the central bank’s 6% target.
The country of 19 million people has struggled with price growth and domestic fuel supplies as global energy crunch made exports more appealing. Kazakhstan produced roughly 1.9 million barrels a day of oil in December.