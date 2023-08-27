Russia’s Investigative Committee confirmed Sunday that Yevgeniy Prigozhin was killed in a plane crash last week outside Moscow, ending days of fevered speculation about the fate of the Wagner Group leader.
Fiona Hill, a National Security Council official in the Trump administration, told CBS News that Prigohzin’s death was probably a retaliatory measure after his mutinous march toward Moscow in June.
DNA testing during the investigation into the plane crash established “the identities of all 10 victims,” the committee said in a statement. Russian aviation authorities previously confirmed that Prigozhin — along with two of his close associates, Valeriy Chekalov and Dmitry Utkin — were listed as passengers on the Embraer business jet, which went down in the Tver region of western Russia.
Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects:
• It’s unclear whether Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the Wagner chief to be assassinated, Hill said, but “there are plenty of people who were painting a target on Prigozhin’s back.” She specialized in European and Russian affairs on the National Security Council from 2017 to 2019 and now works at the Brookings Institution. She said the Russian military wanted retribution for his mutiny. “The system itself expected him to be taken out of the picture in some fashion,” Hill said in an interview that was broadcast Sunday on “Face the Nation.”
• Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said he had warned Prigozhin about his safety at least twice, Belarusian state news agency BelTA reported.
• Evidence does not suggest that a simple mechanical problem or human error caused the plane crash, aviation experts told The Washington Post, though they said there is not enough information available to draw a definitive conclusion.
Early assessments by U.S. officials suggest the possibility of an onboard explosion. President Biden told reporters he was not at liberty to speak to it yet.
Ukrainian jet collision
- Three Ukrainian pilots were killed in a midair collision during a combat mission Friday, government authorities said. The two L-39 combat training aircraft collided near Zhytomyr, according to the Ukrainian air force. One of the pilots killed, who had the call sign “Juice,” had described to The Post in April 2022 how Ukrainian fliers were fending off Russian invaders.
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said an investigation was underway to determine the cause of the collision. Zelensky in his overnight address expressed his condolences to the family and friends of the pilots. Yuri Ihnat, spokesman for Ukraine’s Air Force, said Sunday that it was not clear how long the investigation would take, according to the Associated Press.
- The Ukrainian Defense Department shared a video of a memorial for the pilots on Sunday. In it, a man plays a piano that a service member later lights on fire.
