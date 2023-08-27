Makeshift memorial for Wagner’s Yevgeny Prigozhin and Dmitry Utkin in Nizhny Novgorod

A man takes a picture of a makeshift memorial for Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the Wagner mercenary group, and Dmitry Utkin, group commander, in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, on Sunday.

 ANASTASIA MAKARYCHEVA/reuters

Russia’s Investigative Committee confirmed Sunday that Yevgeniy Prigozhin was killed in a plane crash last week outside Moscow, ending days of fevered speculation about the fate of the Wagner Group leader.

Fiona Hill, a National Security Council official in the Trump administration, told CBS News that Prigohzin’s death was probably a retaliatory measure after his mutinous march toward Moscow in June.