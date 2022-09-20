Los Angeles Dodgers legend and seven-time All-Star shortstop Maury Wills died Monday night at his home in Arizona. He was 89.
The Dodgers confirmed his death in a Twitter post.
No cause of death was given.
Wills was known for his base-stealing prowess, becoming the first player in the modern era to swipe 100 bases in a season. He led the National League in stolen bases annually from 1960-65.
Wills was the National League MVP in 1962. He stole 104 bases that year, surpassing the previous mark of 96 set by Ty Cobb in 1915.
He won the Gold Glove in 1961 and 1962. Wills also played third base, appearing in 364 games at the hot corner.
Over 1,942 games, Wills racked up 2,134 career hits and 586 stolen bases, and finished with a .281 batting average in 14 MLB seasons, most of those with the Dodgers (1959-66, 1969-72). He also had stops in Pittsburgh (1967-68) and Montreal (1969).
Wills was a three-time World Series champ with the Dodgers in 1959, 1963 and 1965, and also won an NL pennant in 1966.
Wills had a brief stint as manager, going 26-56 with the Seattle Mariners in parts of the 1980 and 1981 seasons.
Wills' son, Bump Wills, played six seasons in the major leagues with the Texas Rangers and the Chicago Cubs. He had 196 stolen bases for his career.
Dodgers skipper Dave Roberts wears No. 30 in honor of Wills.
