Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley has been suspended for at least the 2022 season for betting on NFL games, the league said on Monday.
The 27-year-old former first-round pick was found to have engaged in the prohibited activity during a five-day stretch when he was not with his team in late November.
“There is nothing more fundamental to the NFL’s success — and to the reputation of everyone associated with our league — than upholding the integrity of the game,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement.
“Your actions put the integrity of the game at risk, threatened to damage public confidence in professional football, and potentially undermined the reputation of your fellow players.”
The league found no evidence that Ridley used “inside information” or compromised any game.
Ridley released a handful of tweets after the news broke and said that he would return to the league “more healthy.”
“I bet 1500 total I don’t have a gambling problem,” he wrote, adding, “I couldn’t even watch football at that point.”
Gambling is considered one of the most egregious offenses a player can commit in the NFL.
While Ridley can appeal the suspension, he will not be eligible to apply for reinstatement until February 15, 2023, three days after the Super Bowl.
“We were first made aware of the league’s investigation on Feb. 9. We have cooperated fully with the investigation since receiving notice and support the league’s findings and actions. We are moving forward in the 2022 season with the decision that was made,” the Falcons said in a statement.
Ridley played only five games with the team last season and was placed on the non-football illness list Nov. 5.
Four months after 97-year-old amateur Leonid Stanislavskyi’s dreams came true when he played with 21-time Grand Slam champion Rafa Nadal, the Ukrainian is enduring his worst nightmare in Kharkiv as Russian forces bomb the city.
The Supreme Court on Monday allowed North Carolina and Pennsylvania to use electoral maps approved by state courts to replace ones deemed to have given Republicans unfair advantages, improving Democratic chances of retaining control of the House of Representatives in November.
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden and the leaders of France, Germany and Britain affirmed in a video call on Monday their determination to continue raising the costs on Russia for its “unprovoked and unjustified invasion of Ukraine,” the White House said.
DUBLIN -- Western countries could face oil prices of over $300 per barrel and the possible closure of the main Russia-Germany gas pipeline if governments follow through on threats to cut energy supplies from Russia, a senior minister said on Monday.