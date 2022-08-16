US-NEWS-ATTYGENS-ROBOCALLS-DMT

All 50 state attorneys general have created an anti-robocall task force to go after the bad actors. (Dreamstime/TNS)

 Dreamstime

Nothing has been able to kill scam robocalls — not federal regulation, not individual state lawsuits, not private software. Each effort has made a dent, but the unwanted calls keep on coming, much to the consternation of Americans on the receiving end.

Now, all 50 state attorneys general, Republicans and Democrats, have come together through a newly formed task force to go after U.S. telecommunications companies that allow robocalls originating overseas to reach their customers.