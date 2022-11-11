The soaking remains of Hurricane Nicole brought heavy rains to Georgia and the Carolinas on Friday after it left a trail of destroyed and teetering beachside homes and damaged hotels and condos along Florida's Atlantic coast and killed at least four people.
In Volusia County, local officials evacuated 24 beachside hotels and condos after the structures were deemed unsafe late on Thursday, hours after the storm slammed ashore as a Category 1 hurricane.
In Wilbur-by-the-Sea, an upscale beachfront community just south of Daytona Beach, about a half-dozen homes crumbled into the sea while another 25 single-family homes were declared structurally unsafe and evacuated, officials said.
"The structural damage along our coastline is unprecedented," Volusia County Manager George Recktenwald said in a statement. "This is going to be a long road to recovery."
The beaches in the community of about 30,000 people were littered with piles of concrete, wood and rebar, the remnants of large homes with picturesque views of the ocean. Residents surveyed the ruins in disbelief.
Two people were electrocuted in the storm's aftermath in Orange County and two other people died in a car crash on the Florida Turnpike during the storm, the Orlando Sentinel reported, citing the state Highway Patrol.
In Wilbur-by-the-Sea, most of two vacation homes that Krista Goodrich manages collapsed into the Atlantic Ocean.
"I opened the front door and the rest of the house is just gone into the sea," said Goodrich, 44, adding that it was like the "hand of God" took the home. She said she cried for a half hour before calling the owners of that house.
"It's very emotional, the owners are my friends," Goodrich said. "I stood there and watched the waves pummeling what was left."
She said that Hurricane Ian, which hit in September, took down a seawall and 30 feet of that home's backyard. "Nicole took the rest and the house."
Engineers said many of the damaged or destroyed buildings dated to the 1950s, decades before more stringent hurricane-proofing building codes took effect. They added that shallow foundations and relatively low seawalls were no match for a storm surge that coincided with high tide.
"If you built your house or hotel 50 years ago, there's no way to make the owners retrofit them," said Sinisa Kolar, a Miami-based structural engineer with the Falcon Group.
Louis Vigliotti, the owner of LAV Engineering in Volusia County's Ormond Beach, spent the morning surveying damaged coastal properties.
"There's a lot of improper designs that have done OK over the years, but they finally met their match," he said.
The storm's sustained winds of 75 miles per hour also pulled down power lines on Thursday, knocking out service to more than 300,000 homes and businesses. Some 22,800 homes and businesses remained without power on Friday afternoon, PowerOutages.us reported.
Nicole's storm surge also caused the collapse of parts of the scenic A1A highway, which runs along the Atlantic coast in Volusia County, officials said.
As cleanup efforts began in Florida, Nicole moved out of northern Georgia and into western North Carolina and the Appalachians on Friday afternoon after being downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone. It was still producing heavy rains but winds dropped to about 20 mph.
The storm will further dissipate on Saturday as it dumps rain on the Middle Atlantic states and New England, the National Weather Service said.
Portions of the Southeast, the Appalachians, Tennessee, Kentucky and Ohio may get as much as 8 inches of rain that could cause isolated flooding. The northern Mid-Atlantic up into New England may get 3 inches of rain, forecasters said.
Kevin Conroy, the actor best known as the voice of the Caped Crusader in Warner Bros.’ “Batman: The Animated Series,” has died after a short battle with cancer, publicist Gary Miereanu confirmed Thursday. Conroy was 66.
Crypto exchange FTX filed for bankruptcy protection on Friday and its founder Sam Bankman-Fried resigned as chief executive, after the biggest blowup in the crypto industry drew calls for tighter regulation.
