Hurricane Nicole makes landfall in Florida

A view shows a collapsed terrace of a beachfront building, after Hurricane Nicole made landfall on Florida's east coast, in Daytona Beach Shores, Florida, U.S., November 11, 2022. REUTERS/Marco Bello

 MARCO BELLO

The soaking remains of Hurricane Nicole brought heavy rains to Georgia and the Carolinas on Friday after it left a trail of destroyed and teetering beachside homes and damaged hotels and condos along Florida's Atlantic coast and killed at least four people.

In Volusia County, local officials evacuated 24 beachside hotels and condos after the structures were deemed unsafe late on Thursday, hours after the storm slammed ashore as a Category 1 hurricane.