I have dear friends who go all out at the holidays, turning their home into a spectacle of festive lights. I love to bask in its glow when we visit, and admire their commitment to bringing good cheer — especially right now, when we all can use some. Their spirit warms and shames me, since somehow I never seem to get it together to snag even a premade wreath for our door.
When my dormant holiday decor gene does come out, it’s in punches.
I’m aiming for something rewarding for both palate and eye, a drink that’s delicious and can serve as a holiday centerpiece. For winter holiday parties, especially during this dark year, I want to see some color in the punch itself, something to brighten the room and the mood.
This creates a number of compositional challenges. It suggests a need to limit the base spirits mostly to white ones (gin, vodka, unaged rums and tequilas), lest you muddy the hue of the drink.
I have more options if I go red, where I can get the color from juice, syrup, liqueur or all of the above. This year’s offering, Persephone’s Punch, is rouged up with both pomegranate and scarlet Fiero, an aperitivo that complements it nicely. Pomegranate was the fruit eaten by the goddess Persephone when she’d been kidnapped by Hades and was stuck in the underworld — a myth once used to explain the seasons, and now perhaps a good one for our covid moment, when we keep hoping to surface into sunlight only to get dragged back into the hole.
This was the first time I’d mixed with the Martini & Rossi Fiero, which I’d been eyeballing for a while. Its color had me assuming it was a red bitter Italian liqueur, but it’s actually a citrus-forward vermouth — the smell of this stuff is reminiscent of what you get when you express an orange peel over the surface of a cocktail. Aperol would be a reasonable substitute if you can’t find the Fiero, but the Fiero works great for bumping up the orange note in a drink without adding as much sweetness. Allspice and Benedictine add richness and complexity before you dry things out with a bottle of Brut-style bubbly.
Try to bring some sliced pomegranate in as a garnish here. The seeds will sink on their own, but the pith is buoyant. If you slice up some quarter-inch wheels and then cut them in half, those will float in your punch, the crimson seeds shining, along with whatever else you want to use to brighten things up: wheels of orange and lemon, sprigs of rosemary and thyme, a few whole star anise and a scattering of allspice berries.
Persephone’s Pomegranate Punch
Total time: 20 mins, plus 1 day to make the ice block. 12-15 servings; makes scant 7 1/2 cups
Make ahead: The punch base can be made up to a day in advance and refrigerated. The big block of ice needs to be frozen 1 day before you plan to serve the punch: Fill a cereal bowl with water and place in the freezer.
Where to buy: Pomegranate juice can be found at supermarkets. Martini Fiero, an orange-forward vermouth, can be found at liquor and some wine stores, but if you can’t find it, Aperol makes a decent substitution.
1/2 cups pomegranate juice
1 cup silver tequila (or vodka)
3/4 cup Martini Fiero citrus vermouth (can substitute Aperol)
1/2 cup allspice dram liqueur, such as St. Elizabeth
1/2 cup Benedictine liqueur
Star anise pods, allspice berries, rosemary sprigs, citrus wheels, slices of pomegranate, for serving (optional)
Ice (preferably a large block; see Make Ahead)
1 (750-milliliter) bottle brut-style sparkling wine, chilled
In a large bowl, stir together the pomegranate juice, tequila, vermouth, allspice liqueur and Benedictine until combined. Cover or bottle the punch base and refrigerate until ready to serve.
When ready to serve, prepare whatever garnishes you plan to use: Rinse the herbs and fruits, trim the brown stem part of the pomegranate, and slice the fruits into thin wheels, then set aside.
Set the block of ice in the punch bowl and gently pour the punch base over it. Stir gently, then garnish as you like. Gently pour in the chilled sparkling wine. Stir again gently, then, ladle the drink into punch cups.