Just one day into the official start of the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season, a tropical depression in the Gulf of Mexico strengthened into a tropical storm Friday afternoon.

Tropical Storm Arlene is the first named storm of the season, and forecasters say it poses no direct threat to the United States. Arlene developed about 265 miles west of Fort Myers, Florida, and is expected to drift south towards the western tip of Cuba as it weakens during the next 24 hours, according to forecasters from the National Hurricane Center.