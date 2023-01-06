The U.S. economy added jobs at a solid clip in December, pushing the unemployment rate back to a pre-pandemic low of 3.5% as the labor market remains tight, but Federal Reserve officials could draw some solace from a moderation in wage gains.

Still, the U.S. central bank's fight against inflation is far from being won. The Labor Department's closely watched employment report on Friday also showed household employment rebounding by a whopping 717,000 jobs last month.