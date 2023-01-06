The U.S. economy added jobs at a solid clip in December, pushing the unemployment rate back to a pre-pandemic low of 3.5% as the labor market remains tight, but Federal Reserve officials could draw some solace from a moderation in wage gains.
Still, the U.S. central bank's fight against inflation is far from being won. The Labor Department's closely watched employment report on Friday also showed household employment rebounding by a whopping 717,000 jobs last month.
Recent declines in household employment had fanned speculation that nonfarm payrolls, the main measure of employment gains, were overstating job growth.
Labor market resilience, despite the Fed embarking last March on its fastest interest rate-hiking cycle since the 1980s, is underpinning the economy by sustaining consumer spending. It, however, raises the risk the Fed could lift its target interest rate above the 5.1% peak it projected last month and keep it there for a while.
"The labor market remains resilient but is losing pep and worker shortages remain intense," said Sal Guatieri, a senior economist at BMO Capital Markets in Toronto. "While wage growth has moderated, it's still far from consistent with price stability. Don't look for the Fed to ratchet down its hawkish talk or slow the pace of rate hikes on February 1."
Nonfarm payrolls increased by 223,000 jobs last month, the smallest gain in two years, after rising 256,000 in November. Job growth is more than double the 100,000 that economists say the Fed wants to see to be confident that inflation is cooling. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast payrolls increasing by 200,000 jobs, with estimates ranging from 130,000 to 350,000.
The economy added 4.5 million jobs in 2022, with employment gains averaging 375,000 per month. President Joe Biden welcomed the jobs report, which he described as "a transition to steady and stable growth that I have been talking about for months."
The strong job gains are despite high-profile layoffs in the technology industry as well as interest rate-sensitive sectors like housing and finance.
Employment gains last month were led by the leisure and hospitality industry, which added 67,000 jobs. Restaurants and bars as well as amusement parks, gambling and recreation places accounted for the bulk of the increase in hiring. Leisure and hospitality payrolls are 932,000 below their pre-pandemic level.
Healthcare industry employment increased by 55,000 jobs. Construction payrolls rose 28,000, despite the housing market collapsing under the weight of higher borrowing costs. Manufacturing employment rose 8,000. There were also gains in transportation and warehousing payrolls as well as retail.
Government employment rose 3,000, though a strike by 36,000 university employees in California hurt state government education payrolls, which fell 24,000.
