BAGHDAD — Eleven U.S. military personnel required medical treatment outside Iraq after Iranian missile strikes, defense officials said, reversing earlier assurances from President Donald Trump and the Pentagon that there had been no American casualties.
Eight of the service members are being assessed for concussion-like symptoms after the blasts, said Jonathan Hoffman, the chief Pentagon spokesman. Three others sought behavioral-health treatment to cope with the bombardment, in which ballistic missiles launched from Iran crashed into Al Asad air base west of Baghdad in waves Jan. 8, Hoffman said in an interview Friday.
Three of the service members left on a regularly scheduled flight to Camp Arifjan in Kuwait on Jan. 10, with the rest leaving Wednesday on a flight to Landstuhl Regional Medical Center in Germany, Hoffman said. The destinations were determined based on when their symptoms manifested themselves and when planes were scheduled, he said.
“They all walked onto the aircraft under their own power,” Hoffman said. “These are people who were going to a doctor’s appointment to get checked out.”
The U.S. military first acknowledged the treatment in a statement Thursday night after a media report by Defense One. Navy Capt. Bill Urban, a spokesman with U.S. Central Command, said that “several were treated for concussion symptoms from the blast and are still being assessed.”
“When deemed fit for duty, the service members are expected to return to Iraq following screening,” Urban said. “The health and welfare of our personnel is a top priority and we will not discuss any individual’s medical status.”
The missile barrage against the sprawling air base in western Iraq left deep craters and the crumpled wreckage of living quarters and a helicopter launch site. At least two soldiers were thrown through the window of a tower that was about 15 feet high, U.S. military officials said in interviews.
The acknowledgment is a departure from initial reports from defense officials and the President, who described as inconsequential the effects of the missile salvos launched in retaliation for a U.S. drone strike that killed Iranian Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad.
“No Americans were harmed in last night’s attack by the Iranian regime. We suffered no casualties. All of our soldiers are safe, and only minimal damage was sustained at our military bases,” Trump said soon after the attack.
Hoffman said Friday that when the President spoke, his comments were based on “accurate, truthful information that he received” in the hours after the attack. Initial reporting from U.S. commanders in Iraq to the Pentagon said U.S. personnel suffered no loss of life, limb or eyesight, Hoffman said.
Information has continued to emerge since then. On Jan. 13, military officers at Al Asad told reporters that several service members were suffering from concussion-like symptoms.
But concussions are not always as immediately evident as shrapnel or gunshot wounds, and in the ensuing days, U.S. troops were assessed for blast injuries. The service members who left Iraq for treatment were sent for further care and screening “in an abundance of caution,” Urban said.
Information about the service members who left Iraq for treatment Jan. 10 was slow in arriving at the Pentagon, reaching Defense Secretary Mark Esper on Wednesday after the second wave of patients left, Hoffman said.
That came on the heels of Esper describing damage to facilities and equipment in an interview Jan. 12 while offering fresh assurances that there had been “no casualties.” Casualties are typically described by the U.S. military as personnel both wounded and killed.