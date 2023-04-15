Ukrainian servicemen return from heavy fighting near Bakhmut

Ukrainian servicemen return from heavy fighting amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, close to Bakhmut, Ukraine, on Saturday.

 Reuters / KAI PFAFFENBACH

Ukrainian and Russian armed forces are fighting extraordinarily bloody battles in the smashed eastern city of Bakhmut, but pro-Kyiv forces are still holding on, Ukraine’s military said on Saturday.

Russia’s defense ministry said earlier in the day that fighters from the Wagner mercenary group had captured two more areas of Bakhmut, the main target of Moscow’s offensive in eastern Ukraine.