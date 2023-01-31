Polish army train soldiers on Leopard tanks

A Polish army instructor stands with Polish soldiers in front of a Leopard 2A5 in Swietoszow, Poland, Tuesday. REUTERS/Kuba Stezycki

KYIV -- Ukraine will receive 120 to 140 Western tanks in a "first wave" of deliveries from a coalition of 12 countries, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Tuesday.

Kyiv secured pledges from the West this month to supply main battle tanks to help fend off Russia's full-scale invasion, with Moscow mounting huge efforts to make incremental advances in eastern Ukraine.