The White House was locked down Friday night as protesters around the building demanded justice for George Floyd, a black man who died after a white Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck earlier this wee.
Large crowds gathered outside the president’s home, and Secret Service agents tackled at least one protester.
Others took down barricades on the North Lawn, according to video captured by WTOP, but the barriers were quickly replaced by the Secret Service.
Washington, D.C., was one of many cities where protesters railed against police brutality and specifically the death of Floyd, who died Monday as a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck.
At a large protest in Atlanta, a police vehicle was seen engulfed in flames. Protesters also vandalized the CNN building.
Other protests were also held in Boston, San Jose, New York, Atlanta, Louisville, Baltimore, Detroit, Denver and Houston as well as other locations across the country.
In Washington, reporters were still inside the White House when it was locked down, according to NBC’s Peter Alexander.
The protests spread throughout the city, and less-protected buildings were tagged with anti-Trump graffiti. In another video, people appeared to spray water at police officers who were holding a man. The man had reportedly tried to jump a fence.
Floyd’s death has led to large-scale protests nationwide, beginning Tuesday night in Minneapolis and continuing day-and-night in the following days.
Wednesday night, one person was fatally shot and four others wounded in Minneapolis, and Thursday night a police station burned down.
Thursday’s protests caught the attention of President Trump, who threatened protesters with state-sponsored extrajudicial killings in a tweet early Friday morning. He later tried to walk that statement back, but did not delete the tweet.
Elsewhere Thursday, seven people were shot in protests in Louisville, where anger centered around the death of Breonna Taylor, who was shot and killed by police in a March raid.
In Boston, several hundred people turned out in a South End park, saying they were protesting police brutality.
Activist group Mass Action Against Police Brutality organized the protest, which turned into a walk over toward Nubian Square in Roxbury.
The Boston rally appeared peaceful as masked protesters spoke, chanted and held signs protesting police brutality. Later, though, video showed protesters being pepper-sprayed outside a police precinct.
In California, demonstrators shut down the 101 Freeway on Friday afternoon in San Jose.
Hundreds of demonstrators began marching at San Jose City Hall before running onto the 101 Freeway at Santa Clara Street.
It was the latest of several marches.
Nine people were arrested Thursday night at a Fontana protest.
Protesters blocked traffic and threw rocks at the windows of businesses and passing vehicles, according to investigators. Some windows at Fontana City Hall were damaged, police said.
Police declared the protest an unlawful assembly and ordered the demonstrators to disperse about 9 p.m. Some of the protesters refused and threw rocks at officers, prompting them to ask other agencies for help, police said.
It took officers more than an hour to break up the crowd, and nine people were arrested on suspicion of various offenses, police said.
In Los Angeles on Thursday, a crowd lobbed bottles, trampled a perimeter fence, broke windows and overran a police station. Crowds continued to ransack the station, burn cars and fire guns in the air early Friday.
Several dozen protesters marched through downtown Baltimore Friday evening.
The group chanted Floyd’s name and “Black Lives Matter" while wearing face masks and carrying signs as they passed cars, many of whose drivers honked their horns in support.
One woman at Baltimore’s march carried a sign that read “I can’t breathe,” echoing comments made by Floyd captured by bystander video as Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was observed holding a knee to Floyd’s neck.
In Atlanta, about 1,000 protesters marched from downtown's Centennial Olympic Park to the state capitol, blocking traffic and an interstate highway along the way. The demonstration was intended not only to call attention to the death of Floyd but also to the February killing of Ahmaud Arbery, 25, a black jogger whose shooting in Brunswick, Ga., was captured on video. Three white men were charged in his death earlier this month.
“I just want people to understand our anger," protest organizer Zoe Bambara said in a statement. "We have a right to be angry.”
Following a night of violence in the Louisville, police were bracing for more street protests on Friday over the killing of Floyd and several others, including Breonna Taylor, who was fatally shot by police in her Louisville home in March.
During a night of protests on Thursday, at least seven people were shot, one critically.
A "March Against Police Brutality" was held late Friday afternoon outside the Detroit Public Safety Headquarters. Many chanted "No justice no peace." Among the signs being carried were: "End police brutality" and "I won't stop yelling until everyone can breathe."
In Denver on Friday afternoon, hundreds of people gathered for a second day of protests as police looked on.
On Thursday night, Denver police used tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse crowds where some were vandalizing parked cars at the state capitol and blocking traffic. There were 13 arrests related to the protests.
Hundreds gathered in a protest organized by the group Black Lives Matter at Houston's City Hall, and the crowd spilled onto Interstate 45's entrance ramp near downtown Friday. The crowd chanted, "I can't breathe" and "No justice, no peace," local media reported.
Information from the New York Daily News, Boston Herald, Los Angeles Times, the Baltimore Sun and Reuters was used in this report.