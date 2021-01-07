STYLISH, ROMANTIC and ridiculous, “A Discovery of Witches” streams its second season on Sundance Now beginning Saturday. It’s the most popular series on that service.
“Witches” stars Teresa Palmer as Diana, a scholar who stumbles across a sacred text while researching at Oxford. She also discovers that she’s a very powerful witch, perhaps the most fearsome in centuries.
The series imagines a supernatural world where witches, vampires and demons are aware of each other and have brokered a kind of peace between species. Diana’s arrival throws the balance of terror out of joint and puts her in great peril. Things get stickier when she breaks taboos and falls for Matthew (Matthew Goode, “Downton Abbey”), a vampire more than 1,000 years old.
As Season 1 concluded, both were being pursued by a powerful witch rival and escaped via Diana’s recently discovered talent for “time walking.” They land in Elizabethan England, where Matthew already has a reputation as an influential vampire and a coven of witches is awaiting the arrival of a powerful one foreseen in prophecy.
More outlandish than “Outlander,” it is also more chaste. As in Season 1, Diana’s flat American accent stands in contrast to that of her fellow mortals and supernatural creatures. She recalls Kristin Stewart’s mopey character from the “Twilight” saga. Throw in Elizabethan London, and her 21st-century demeanor becomes almost laughable.
• Celebrating its 50th anniversary, “Masterpiece” reboots one of its golden oldies. After the retrospective “Masterpiece: 50 Fabulous Years!” (8 p.m. Sunday, r, TV-G, check local listings), it’s time for a “new” edition of “All Creatures Great and Small” (9 p.m., TV-PG, check local listings), based on the beloved memoirs of country vet James Herriot.
Unknown Nicholas Ralph stars as Herriot, but everything and everyone else is terribly familiar. Look for Samuel West (“Mr. Selfridge”) as Dr. Siegfried Farnon, the mercurial Yorkshire country vet who takes a chance on Herriot, an outsider from Scotland. Anna Madeley (“Patrick Melrose”) plays Mrs. Hall, a kindly housekeeper who tries to humanize the bossy and difficult Farnon.
The real star here is the perfectly preserved Yorkshire landscape, towns, pubs and country roads. Throw together youngish unmarried people, period costumes, critters, gorgeous scenery and a whiff of World War II (this begins in 1937), and a “Masterpiece” series just about writes itself.
All of these elements make “Small” pretty much critic-proof. If I have to find fault with something, it’s that its very familiar theme (from the 1978 version) is repeated ad nauseum and performed in an insipid fashion that drags the proceedings toward Hallmark territory. But that’s hardly a reason not to watch.
As one farmer says to an exhausted Herriot after he delivers a newborn calf, “I’ve seen that a thousand times and it never gets old.” He might as well be describing the show. Or “Masterpiece,” for that matter.
• HBO launches “Tiger” (9 p.m. Sunday, TV-MA), a two-part documentary meditation on golfer Tiger Woods and the meaning of his rise, fall, domination of the game and place in sports culture and the wider world.
As many already know, Woods was a star when he could barely walk, appearing on TV shows with his father and wowing celebrities including Bob Hope and Jimmy Stewart with his driver and putting game. Clips of “baby” Tiger on “The Mike Douglas Show” (produced by Roger Ailes) demonstrate how older white golfers and country club types could be enchanted by this Black toddler.
Woods’ father, mentor and coach, Earl Woods, immediately saw the potential in creating a Black superstar in a white-dominated sports culture. Later, Nike would have a similar vision. “Tiger” reminds us how Earl saw his son as more than a brand, projecting near-messianic hopes on the young man.
“Tiger” invites comparisons to ESPN’s documentaries on O.J. Simpson and Michael Jordan. All three men were branded and packaged as Black athletes made “friendly” to white fans. But Woods’ downfall lacked the Greek tragedy of O.J.’s descent. And Woods has staged a comeback. Unlike Jordan, his playing days are not done. The full Tiger Woods story is yet to be written.
Saturday highlights
• An injured dancer falls under the spell of a wicked therapist in the 2021 shocker “Obsessed With the Babysitter” (8 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).
• A wealthy couple vanishes from the Keys in the debut of “Florida Man Murders” (8 p.m., Oxygen, TV-14).
• A slacker must get his life in gear after his widowed mother finds a new man in the 2020 comedy “The King of Staten Island” (8 p.m., HBO), directed by Judd Apatow.
• Tampa Bay and Washington tangle in a NFL wild card playoff game (8:15 p.m., NBC).
• A TV producer resolves to accept every invitation for a month in the 2021 romance “A New Year’s Resolution” (9 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G).
Sunday highlights
• Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (8 p.m., CBS): interviews with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
• Kevin Smith and Dani Fernandez host “Critics Choice Super Awards” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14).
• “American Gods” (8 p.m., Starz, TV-MA) enters its third season.
• The Steelers and Browns meet in NFL playoff action (8:15 p.m., NBC).
• Mending fences on “The Rookie” (10 p.m., ABC, TV-14).
• Michael pursues his blackmailer on “Your Honor” (10 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).
Cult choice
A Berlin nightclub’s provocative numbers reflect the descent of German society from Weimar chaos to Nazi barbarism in the 1972 musical “Cabaret” (5:45 p.m. Sunday, TCM). Winner of eight Academy Awards, including Best Director (Bob Fosse), Best Actress (Liza Minelli) and Best Supporting Actor (Joel Grey).
Saturday series
Fatima’s vision on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (8 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... “Hell’s Kitchen” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-14) ... “To Tell the Truth” (8 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG) ... “48 Hours” (9 p.m., r, and 10 p.m., r, CBS) ... “The Masked Dancer” (9 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... “Shark Tank” (9 p.m., ABC, r, TV-14) ... A costly mistake on “The Good Doctor” (10 p.m., ABC, r, TV-14).
Sunday series
“Football Night in America” (7:30 p.m., NBC, TV-14) ... Temptation on “The Simpsons” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” (8 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG) ... On two helpings of “Family Guy” (Fox, r, TV-14): Stewie’s first words (8:30 p.m.); rejecting Rupert (9:30 p.m.).
A murdered witness on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... A school time capsule on “Bob’s Burgers” (9 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... Torpedo attack on “NCIS: New Orleans” (10 p.m., CBS, TV-14).