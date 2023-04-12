SPORTS-WITH-MLB-CALLUP-LIKELY-REJUVENATED-1-YB.jpg

Jarren Duran reacts after hitting a triple during while playing for the Boston Red Sox last July.

 Nancy Lane/MEDIANEWS GROUP/Boston Herald

WORCESTER — Though he remains in the minor leagues for now, Jarren Duran’s time has nearly come.

With starting center fielder Adam Duvall out for the foreseeable future with a broken wrist, the Red Sox need outfield help and the former top prospect stands as the obvious next man up.