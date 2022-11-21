Witnesses to a deadly crash at a Hingham shopping plaza — in which authorities said an SUV plowed through the front window of an Apple Store, killing one person and injuring 17 — described a chaotic and tragic scene that shattered a sunny Monday morning three days ahead of Thanksgiving.

“I was standing right where the car came through,” a man who had exited the store a short while before the crash told Boston television network WHDH. “There were people laying in there. It didn’t look good. People were in panic ... It’s just a tragedy.”