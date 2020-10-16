A female patient who was repeatedly sexually assaulted by a doctor associated with Wentworth-Douglass Hospital has filed a lawsuit, claiming the hospital and its affiliates failed to protect her and properly monitor the doctor’s Newmarket office where the assaults occurred before his arrest in an undercover police sting.
The victim’s case against the hospital and Wentworth-Douglass Physician Corp. comes a year after Dr. Hugh MacDonald was sentenced to 5-10 years in state prison for sexually assaulting the woman in 2018.
MacDonald, 59, of Newfields, pleaded guilty to four counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault for three incidents that occurred at his Newmarket office in March and April 2018.
According to the suit filed in Rockingham County Superior Court, MacDonald became the victim’s primary care physician in 2015 through his office at Great Bay Family Practice, which is part of Wentworth-Douglass Physician Corp.
The suit seeks unspecified monetary damages and, among other things, accuses the Dover hospital and Wentworth-Douglass Physician Corp. of negligence for allegedly failing to supervise MacDonald, provide and monitor an adequate surveillance system, and properly train and supervise employees.
Hospital spokeswoman Dawn Fernald said she could not comment on the case.