Fire officials said a woman’s body was recovered from the Merrimack River Friday afternoon after the Manchester Fire Department had been notified by a person on a canoe in the area of a person possibly in the river in the vicinity of the I-293 overpass.
Two rescue boats were launched from the west side of the river from the Bedford boat launch and worked their way to the east side shoreline, fire officials said.
Upon reaching the shoreline, rescue personnel found a Manchester police officer with the deceased woman on the shore, fire officials said.
The Manchester Police Department, New Hampshire Marine Patrol and the Medical Examiner’s office are investigating, fire officials said.