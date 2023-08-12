Substitute winger Cortnee Vine’s penalty kick slipped past goalkeeper Solene Durand to lead Australia over France and into the semifinals of the FIFA Women’s World Cup on Saturday.
The home-nation crowd of 49,461 in Brisbane, Australia, erupted after Vine’s kick into the bottom right corner of the net went in, giving the Matildas a 7-6 win on penalty kicks after the teams played regulation and extra time to a scoreless draw.
Both teams had chances to score before the penalty kicks, including a shot by France’s Vicki Becho in the 107th minute that was stopped by Australia goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold.
The two played a vital role in the penalty kicks, too, with Arnold stopping three kicks and Becho’s shot to open the 10th round hitting the left post to give Australia, and Vine, a chance at the win.
For Vine, it was her first-ever attempt at a penalty kick to win a match, and it sent Australia to its first World Cup semifinal round.
Australia coach Tony Gustavsson was overcome with pride in his team after the match.
“The amount of heart and soul and passion that this team showed tonight,” he said.
“There’s different ways of defining success but, for me, success is when you leave it all out there, no matter the result, you play with your heart and give it your best with the crest on your chest, and the players did that tonight.”
Australia will meet England on Wednesday in Sydney in the semifinal round. Spain and Sweden will play Tuesday in Auckland, New Zealand, in the other semifinal.
England 2, Colombia 1: Alessia Russo’s goal in the 63rd minute broke a 1-1 tie and was all England needed to reach its third straight semifinal.
The teams were knotted at halftime. Colombia, ranked No. 25 in the tournament and playing in its first-ever quarterfinals, got on the scoreboard first on a Leicy Santos goal in the 44th minute.
The Santos goal represented the first time England had trailed in the tournament.
but the moment was short-lived. Fourth-ranked England responded in first-half stoppage time when a shot by Lauren Hemp from 6 yards away eluded goalkeeper Catalina Perez.
Colombia had a last-gasp chance in extra time in the second half, but a shot from Linda Caicedo went over the crossbar.
For months, many Republicans called for a special counsel to investigate Hunter Biden. But now that the Department of Justice has designated U.S. Attorney David Weiss of Delaware to the role, several conservatives are complaining about the appointment.
DES MOINES, Iowa — Republican presidential rivals Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis were holding competing events in the early nominating state of Iowa on Saturday, at a time when the former president overwhelmingly dominates opinion polls and the Florida governor is scrambling to reset his trou…
Ukrainian forces targeted the Crimean Bridge and a number of other unspecified targets on the Crimean peninsula on Saturday in a flurry of rocket and drone attacks, but there were no casualties or damage, Russia’s Defense Ministry said.
DEAR HELOISE: I have an adjustable bed that I need to raise and lower due to breathing difficulties. There was also a remote for it that I seemed to occasionally lose or knock off the night stand. I’d have to get up in the middle of the night and hunt for my remote. Then, while I was in the …