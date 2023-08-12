FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 - Quarter Final - Australia v France

Australian players celebrate after beating France in the Women’s World Cup in Brisbane, Australia.

 REUTERS

Substitute winger Cortnee Vine’s penalty kick slipped past goalkeeper Solene Durand to lead Australia over France and into the semifinals of the FIFA Women’s World Cup on Saturday.

The home-nation crowd of 49,461 in Brisbane, Australia, erupted after Vine’s kick into the bottom right corner of the net went in, giving the Matildas a 7-6 win on penalty kicks after the teams played regulation and extra time to a scoreless draw.