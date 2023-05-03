MLB: Toronto Blue Jays at Boston Red Sox

Red Sox catcher Connor Wong, right, Is congratulated by teammate Raimel Tapia after hitting a home run in the eighth inning against the Blue Jays at Fenway Park on Tuesday night.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

WHEN the Red Sox declined to add a catcher to their major league roster over the winter, the prevailing thought was that the position would serve as a black hole in the team’s lineup.

Reese McGuire appeared unlikely to once again hit at the level (.337, .877 OPS) he did down the stretch and Connor Wong had just 13 big league hits. The tandem was kept with an emphasis on defense.