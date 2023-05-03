WHEN the Red Sox declined to add a catcher to their major league roster over the winter, the prevailing thought was that the position would serve as a black hole in the team’s lineup.
Reese McGuire appeared unlikely to once again hit at the level (.337, .877 OPS) he did down the stretch and Connor Wong had just 13 big league hits. The tandem was kept with an emphasis on defense.
Through one month, though, both players have provided an offensive spark at the bottom of Boston’s lineup. McGuire has consistently gotten on base at an impressive clip. After a brutally slow start, Wong is red-hot, going 11-for-18 with three homers and six RBIs in his last six games. Tuesday’s win was the best offensive night of Wong’s young career as he went 4-for-4 with the game-tying and game-winning homers in a 7-6 comeback win over the Blue Jays.
Suddenly, Wong is hitting .290 with an .869 OPS in 23 games. McGuire is hitting .327 in 18 games. Against all odds, the Red Sox now find themselves at the top of the league in offensive output at catcher, ranking first in average (.314), third in OPS (.839), fourth in slugging percentage (.476) and fifth in on-base percentage (.363).
That’s the opposite of the supposed black hole.
“They both are doing an amazing job,” said manager Alex Cora. “I think, between the two of them, they probably are the best-hitting catcher in the league. Defensively, (Wong) is doing what he’s doing. It’s cool to see.”
Both Wong and Cora pointed to timing as a reason for his success in recent days. The results have shown up not only on the box score, but also on Statcast. On Tuesday, Wong hit rockets in every at-bat. He had three of Boston’s four hardest-hit balls of the night, and that doesn’t even include his first homer. His second-inning double was the hardest-hit ball in the game, registering 113.6 mph and barely missed clearing the Green Monster. Wong’s 105.4 mph single in the fifth and 105.2 mph game-winning homer were also among the six hardest-hit balls in the game.
“He’s on time and swinging at the right pitches,” Cora said. “In the last at-bat, he took a fastball up, he didn’t flinch, then got another one and put a good swing on it. He’s got pop. He’s working hard with (hitting coaches Pete Fatse, Luis Ortiz and Ben Rosenthal) to be on time. It’s working.”
Entering the year, McGuire, a former New Hampshire Fisher Cat, was expected to be Boston’s No. 1 catcher. but Wong has gotten 19 starts to McGuire’s 12, at least in part because the Red Sox have faced their fair share of lefties so far and McGuire also missed a few days with a hand injury last week.
But Wong’s play on both sides of the ball has stood out. He has thrown out 6 of 14 (43%) would-be base stealers. Considering McGuire’s struggles in that department (1-for-21, 5%), Wong’s presence has been important. The 26-year-old, who was acquired in the Mookie Betts trade with the Dodgers, is expected to get some significant run, though Cora may ride the hot hand at the plate for most of the summer.
“We expected to be good behind the plate trusting them,” Cora said. “Obviously, offensively, Reese last year was great in the second (half). When he got here, he got better.
“And Connor has upside. He’s a good athlete so it’s just a matter of keep working and keep putting yourself in a good position to hit.”
No matter what the coming weeks and months hold, Wong will always remember his breakout performance in Tuesday’s win.
“Definitely an awesome feeling,” he said. “Just trying to go out there and help the team win. Luckily, I was able to help with home runs tonight.”
A fight between Republicans and Democrats over the debt limit ceiling could send the U.S. economy into a recession even if the standoff doesn't actually trigger a debt default, analysts say -- and a much worse downturn with perhaps 7.5 million people thrown out of work if it does.
WASHINGTON -- The Federal Reserve on Wednesday raised interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point and signaled it may pause further increases, giving officials time to assess the fallout from recent bank failures, wait on the resolution of a political standoff over the U.S. debt ceilin…
ATLANTA -- A gunman opened fire at a medical building in midtown Atlanta on Wednesday, killing a 39-year-old woman and wounding four others before carjacking a vehicle to flee, police said on Wednesday.
BELGRADE — A boy gunned down fellow students in a Belgrade school on Wednesday in a pre-planned attack, shooting dead eight plus a security guard, officials said, prompting Serbia’s president to announce tougher curbs on gun ownership.
Country music icon Willie Nelson, who celebrated his 90th birthday last weekend with a star-studded concert at the Hollywood Bowl, is among the performers who will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame this year, organizers announced on Wednesday.
Texas authorities have arrested the wife and a friend of a man accused of killing five of his neighbors, saying the two helped the suspect evade capture for four days, a local prosecutor said on Wednesday.