Summer travel has surged after three pandemic years. That red-hot demand has shown up in job seekers’ preferences, as thousands search for work that allows them to take long-awaited trips without spending all their paid time off.

According to a new report from job search platform Flexa, the share of job seekers expressing a preference for companies that offer some kind of “work from anywhere” program rose to 88% in June from 80% in April — the highest since the company began tracking last year. At the same time, the share expressing a preference for fully remote jobs rose to 59% from 52% over the same period.