SOME TITLES JUST can’t be ignored. The new Netflix docuseries “Worst Roommate Ever” certainly gets your attention. At the same time, it doesn’t quite convey the seriousness of the situations.
The roommates described here are not merely slobs who leave the bathroom dirty and mooch from your side of the refrigerator; they’re sociopaths. One is described as evil and brilliant, a man who knows more about landlord-tenant law than lawyers and judges do. Another vacuums up his roommate’s assets and yet another is shown digging holes in the backyard and just might be a serial killer. This ain’t “Three’s Company”!
• Gorgeous scenery and whodunnit escapism can be murder — “Murder in Provence,” to be exact. The U.K. series begins streaming on BritBox, starring Roger Allam (“Endeavor”) as Antoine Verlaque, an investigating judge working in Aix-en-Provence, a picturesque corner of France once the capital of Charlemagne’s 8th-century empire.
Don’t let Verlaque’s title deceive you. He’s not a man presiding over cases with a gavel — he’s more like an official investigator. His lover, Marine Bonnet (Nancy Carroll, “The Crown”), teaches jurisprudence. She blames her students’ confusion about the role of French judges on “American television.”
But that’s hardly the most confusing thing here. Verlaque and Bonnet are lovers of a certain age, a kind of aspirational couple for the audiences of such series. They’re bright, attractive and affectionate. And they’re thoroughly British characters, with British slang and affectations. But we Americans watching a British series are supposed to accept them as French characters. It’s a strange twist, or rather, an old-fashioned one.
That aside, “Provence” will provide a nice alternative to fans who have seen every episode of “Midsomer Murders” twice. The setting is stunning and the atmosphere smart. Like “Midsomer,” episodes rattle on for 90 minutes or so, an eternity for those used to the brisk pace of “Law & Order.” Perhaps that’s another reason for this BritBox series to throw brickbats at “American television.”
• “The Larry David Story” (9 p.m. and 10 p.m., HBO, TV-MA) offers a two-hour, two-part profile of the “Seinfeld” co-creator and “Curb Your Enthusiasm” star.
• As it has for years, TCM devotes “Oscar month” to its 31 Days of Oscar film festival. This year, the network will air only films that have won an Oscar and will organize its 24-hour schedule around themes like today’s “Films of the 1940s.” Decades will be explored as well as award categories, like best cinematography (March 5) and best screenplay (March 6).
This year, the festival will also be featured on the TCM Classic “hub” of HBO Max. One curated film per day will be streamed on that site.
The Oscars will air on ABC on March 27, the day TCM will be showcasing best picture winners and Oscar winners from the 1990s and 2000s. Will nominated films like “Power of the Dog” measure up to such classics? As ABC’s ratings for the broadcast dwindle, some have come to wonder if anybody besides TCM viewers really cares about the tradition.
• Crackle streams “The Wall,” a French-Canadian mystery set around the Quebec/Labrador border, where residents have erected a wind barrier to keep the Arctic blasts at bay. Weather becomes the least of their worries when every resident becomes a suspect after a series of peculiar homicides.
Other highlights
• Detectives become targets on “FBI” (8 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).
• A heart donor in doubt on “The Resident” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-14).
• President Joe Biden delivers the State of the Union address (9 p.m., ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, PBS, CNN, Fox News, MSNBC, CNBC).
Will “Tucker Carlson Tonight” (8 p.m., Fox News) offer Russian dictator Vladimir Putin time to rebut?
Cult choice
Six women enter the wild west of legal cannabis cultivation, battling both the reputation of working in a “stoner” industry and fighting competition from deep-pocketed corporations in the 2021 documentary “Lady Buds” (8 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).
Series notes
A corporate fundraiser on “American Auto” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-14) ... Gavel-to-gavel coverage on “Judge Steve Harvey” (8 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG) ... A glance at the Inverse Society on “Superman & Lois” (8 p.m., CW, TV-PG) ... Wine country on “Grand Crew” (8:30 p.m., NBC, TV-14) ... Homecoming drama on “Naomi” (9 p.m., CW, TV-PG).
Late night
Sen. Bernie Sanders, Jon Batiste and Big Thief appear on a special live episode of “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (11:35 p.m., CBS) ... Jimmy Fallon welcomes Greg Kinnear, Daisy Edgar-Jones and My Morning Jacket on “The Tonight Show” (11:35 p.m., NBC) ... Amanda Seyfried, Harvey Fierstein, Frank Bruni and Carter McLean are scheduled to visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (12:35 a.m., NBC).