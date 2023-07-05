Wimbledon

Poland’s Iga Swiatek celebrates after winning her second-round match against Spain’s Sara Sorribes Tormo on Wednesday at Wimbledon.

 REUTERS

LONDON — Climate change protesters and yet more rain snagged Wimbledon on Wednesday, but while security and scheduling headaches intensified for the organizers, reigning men’s champion Novak Djokovic advanced to the third round.

Djokovic bagged his 350th Grand Slam victory with a 6-3, 7-6 (4), 7-5 defeat of Australia’s Jordan Thompson. Women’s top seed Iga Swiatek also cruised into the third round.