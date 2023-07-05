LONDON — Climate change protesters and yet more rain snagged Wimbledon on Wednesday, but while security and scheduling headaches intensified for the organizers, reigning men’s champion Novak Djokovic advanced to the third round.
Djokovic bagged his 350th Grand Slam victory with a 6-3, 7-6 (4), 7-5 defeat of Australia’s Jordan Thompson. Women’s top seed Iga Swiatek also cruised into the third round.
Elsewhere, the picture was more chaotic as hopes of completing 87 singles matches, after Tuesday’s near washout, became impossible after heavy rain showers interrupted the early part of the day.
A total of 21 matches were canceled and by the end of the day, 10 men’s and seven women’s first-round matches were either yet to start or were unfinished.
While Djokovic and Swiatek are sitting comfortably in the third round, the likes of Germany’s Alexander Zverev, the men’s 19th seed, and women’s 16th seed Karolina Muchova are yet to even strike a ball in anger.
On top of the fickle weather that comes after Britain enjoyed its hottest June on record, the much-anticipated Just Stop Oil protests finally arrived.
Twice on Court 18, activists interrupted play, running onto the court and sprinkling ticker tape and, bizarrely, jigsaw puzzle pieces over the lush grass.
The first incident occurred during Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov’s victory over Japan’s Sho Shimabukuro. The match that followed, between Britain’s Katie Boulter and Australian Daria Saville, was also briefly halted.
Security staff dealt with both incidents quickly and there was no damage to the court.
Djokovic cruises
Djokovic maintained his pursuit of a record-tying eighth Wimbledon title and a 24th Grand Slam singles title to equal the record of Margaret Court.
Next up could be Stan Wawrinka, the man who beat him in the French Open final eight years ago, or Argentina’s Tomas Etcheverry. Their match was one of the day’s casualties.
Poland’s 22-year-old top seed Swiatek has already won four Grand Slams but Wimbledon has been complicated up until now.
However, after beating Spain’s Sara Sorribes Tormo 6-2, 6-0 on Centre Court, she looks in the mood for a title tilt.
“I’m happy that I can play such a solid game and kind of do what I was practicing,” Swiatek said.
“I feel pretty confident and pretty happy. Which doesn’t happen often, honestly. So I’m happy that this is the first year where I finally kind of feel like I learned a lot and I can really adjust my game to grass courts a little.”
The match of the day saw Greece’s fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas complete a five-set victory over former U.S. Open winner Dominic Thiem 3-6, 7-6 (1), 6-2, 6-7 (5), 7-6 (10-8) in a match spread across two days.
He will need to make a quick recovery with Britain’s two-time champion Andy Murray waiting in the second round on Thursday.
American wave
Tenth seed Frances Tiafoe led a wave of American men into the second round with 7-6 (4), 6-3, 6-4 win over China’s Wimbledon debutant Wu Yibing before compatriot Taylor Fritz completed a 6-4, 2-6, 4-6, 7-5, 6-3 victory over Yannick Hanfmann.
No American has won the men’s trophy since Pete Sampras bagged his seventh title at the major in 2000 but Ben Shelton, Tommy Paul, Christopher Eubanks and Marcos Giron all stayed in the hunt with first-round wins.
Third seed Daniil Medvedev of Russia overcame wild card Arthur Fery in straight sets while sixth seed Holger Rune also dispatched a British opponent, George Loffhagen, in a match that had started on Tuesday. Italian Jannik Sinner, the eighth seed, looked powerfully impressive with a clinical 7-5, 6-1, 6-2 defeat of Argentina’s Diego Schwartzman.
In the women’s draw, there was a big upset as Ukrainian youngster Marta Kostyuk battled back from losing the first set 6-0 to knock out Greek eighth seed Maria Sakkari. Kostyuk became only the third women’s player to beat a top-10 seed at Wimbledon in the professional era after losing the first set 6-0.
