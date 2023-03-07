KYIV — The head of Russia’s Wagner mercenary group said on Wednesday his fighters had captured all of the eastern part of Bakhmut, and NATO’s secretary general said the rest of the Ukrainian city could fall to the invading army in the next few days.

But as one of the bloodiest battles of the yearlong war ground on amid the ruins, Ukrainian defenders — who last week appeared to be preparing for a tactical retreat from Bakhmut — remained defiant.