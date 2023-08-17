The wreckage of the vehicles involved in the June crash on the Everett Turnpike in Nashua, allegedly caused by a wrong-way driver, is strewn about the scene as first-responders and investigators work at the scene.
NASHUA — The Litchfield woman pulled from her burning car and charged with felony offenses for allegedly driving the wrong way on the Everett Turnpike in June remains free on personal recognizance bail while awaiting her next court date.
Jennifer Pratka, 29, of 19 Arcadian Lane, faces one count each of aggravated driving while intoxicated — serious bodily injury and reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, both Class B felonies; and one count of negligent driving, a violation-level offense, according to her case summary filed in Superior Court.
Pratka is next scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 26 for a dispositional conference in the case.
Five people were injured — two of them seriously — when police said the Subaru Impreza Pratka was driving north in the southbound lanes of the turnpike collided with a southbound pickup truck in the area of Exit 7W.
The drivers of three additional vehicles headed south were unable to avoid the initial crash and slammed into the vehicles, police said.
They said arriving state troopers found the driver of the Subaru, later identified as Pratka, entrapped in the vehicle, which had caught on fire. They were able to quickly extricate her, police added, and she was eventually transported to St. Joseph Hospital for treatment of what police described as minor injuries.
Police said in their reports and in court documents that passersby who called 911 estimated the Impreza’s speed at between 80 to 100 mph at the time.
A trooper said that after the driver was removed from the Impreza, she identified herself as Pratka and allegedly told the trooper that “she was the wrong-way driver ... of the Subaru Impreza.”
The trooper said that Pratka told him that she “had gotten on the wrong way of the Everett Turnpike at the New Hampshire-Massachusetts state line,” according to the reports.
Pratka allegedly showed signs of intoxication, the trooper reported. She allegedly told him “she had a beer and a Margarita prior to driving,” he wrote.
He continued speaking with Pratka at St. Joseph Hospital, where he performed sobriety tests, the trooper wrote, adding that he subsequently told her she was under arrest for felony driving while intoxicated due to the injuries sustained by other drivers and passengers involved in the crash.
I’ve been talking about the super powers you each have to live healthier longer since I started RealAge decades ago, and I’ve updated that with the new LongevityPlaybook.com website and free newsletter. But it’s still exciting when a large, well-conducted study reconfirms how much difference…
Whether you’re planning for winter fun or summer vacations, a home security system is a key element of protecting your home and family. We asked pros and industry experts to share their tips for security system installation. Here’s their advice for putting your plans in motion and successful…
WASHINGTON — The United States has approved sending F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine from Denmark and the Netherlands to defend against Russian invaders as soon as pilot training is completed, a U.S. official said on Thursday.