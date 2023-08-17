Photo: 230818-news-wrongwaydrivercase

The wreckage of the vehicles involved in the June crash on the Everett Turnpike in Nashua, allegedly caused by a wrong-way driver, is strewn about the scene as first-responders and investigators work at the scene.

 Provided by NH state police

NASHUA — The Litchfield woman pulled from her burning car and charged with felony offenses for allegedly driving the wrong way on the Everett Turnpike in June remains free on personal recognizance bail while awaiting her next court date.

Jennifer Pratka, 29, of 19 Arcadian Lane, faces one count each of aggravated driving while intoxicated — serious bodily injury and reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, both Class B felonies; and one count of negligent driving, a violation-level offense, according to her case summary filed in Superior Court.