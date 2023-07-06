Xiyu “Janet” Lin of China carded a 4-under 68 to set the pace midway through the first round of the U.S. Women’s Open on Thursday at Pebble Beach (California) Golf Links.

Lin led Nasa Hataoka of Japan, Hae Ran Ryu of South Korea and 21-year-old Irish amateur Aine Donegan, who shot 3-under 69. Two more amateurs — Italy’s Benedetta Moresco, 21, and Amari Avery, 19 — were part of a tie for fifth at 2-under 70.